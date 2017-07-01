Swedish music festival cancels 2018 event after rape reported

A Swedish music festival that saw performances by Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden has cancelled 2018's event after a rape was reported.

The Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping, southern Sweden, says the decision was made after the report on Friday.

Swedish police have reported 11 cases of sexual abuse and one rape at the July 28-July 1 festival.

The festival said it attempted to prevent rapes and sexual abuses but "some men - because we are talking about men - apparently can't behave. It's a shame."

The festival, which started in 2013 and draws crowds of about 40,000, urged people to "take care of each other, choke hatred and violence and let the music win."

AP