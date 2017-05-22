Swedish airport evacuated as bag suspected of containing explosives - local media
A Swedish airport has been evacuated according to local media reports.
A bag is thought to have been found at the Gothenberg-Landvetter Airport, just outside the southern Swedish city of Gothenberg, which showed signs of containing explosives.
Reports state that police have cordoned off an area spanning 200 meters around the bag.
More as we get it.
