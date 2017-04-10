Swedes observe a minute of silence to honour Stockholm victims

Swedes have observed a minute of silence to honour the victims of the lorry attack on shoppers in Stockholm.

Four people were killed and were 15 injured when the lorry mowed down pedestrians in a busy shopping district of the Swedish capital on Friday.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who declared today an official day of mourning, told a crowd outside Stockholm City Hall that "we will never surrender to terrorism. We will get through this together."

SWEDEN |#Sweden holds minute of silence for truck attack victims in #Stockholm pic.twitter.com/rMi9DQvwmM — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) April 10, 2017

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who they think was the driver of the stolen beer lorry.

The man's residency permit was rejected last year but he eluded orders to leave the country.

Regional police commander Jan Evensson told Swedish SVT television "he will sit behind bars for the rest of his life".

Police have also arrested a second person but have given no details about that person.