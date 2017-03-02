Sweden reintroduces military draft amid 'deteriorating security environment'

Sweden's left-leaning government is reintroducing a military draft for both men and women because of what the defence minister called a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around the country.

Sweden did away with the draft seven years ago, and at that point only men were eligible.

Under the plan approved on Thursday, at least 4,000 18-year-olds could be called up each year, starting on January 1 2018.

The policy affects residents born after 1999.

As in the current system, Swedes will still be able to volunteer for military service.

In 2010, Sweden abolished compulsory military service for men because there were enough volunteers to meet the region's military needs.
