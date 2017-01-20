Suspected World War II bomb discovery closes London bridges

Two bridges in central London have been shut after a suspected unexploded Second World War bomb was found in the Thames.

Police were called to the scene at 5.15pm yesterday evening.

Part of the river has been cleared around the site of the discovery at Victoria Embankment.

Several nearby roads are closed for safety reasons while tests are carried out.

Westminister Bridge and Waterloo Bridge were both closed.
KEYWORDS: world war two, bomb, london

 

