Suspected US air strike targets Islamic State-linked fighters in Somalia

A suspected US air strike has targeted a base run by Islamic State-affiliated fighters in Somalia's northern state of Puntland, according to a security official.

The official said at least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village about 35 miles north of Qandala town, late on Thursday.

The official said the air strike may have targeted senior leaders of the group, which is a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation and has been fighting security forces.

Qandala mayor Jama Mohamed confirmed the air strike, which he said sent terrified villagers fleeing.

More to follow...