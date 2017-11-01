Suspected Saudi led strike in Yemen kills at least 26

A suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen has killed at least 26 people, including children in the country’s north.

Health official Abdellah al-Ezi said Wednesday’s airstrike wounded nine others after it struck a small hotel in a market in northern Saada province, which lies on the border with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-led air strike kills 21 people in Yemen: Reuters witness https://t.co/z6OmdDY89C pic.twitter.com/PfBSNG9wlh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 1, 2017

Mr Al-Ezi is head of health directorate of Saada, a stronghold of Iran-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The coalition could not be immediately reached for comment.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Houthis in March 2015.

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

AP