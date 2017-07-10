Suspected rebels kill six Hindu pilgims in Kashmir

At least six Hindu pilgrims, including five women, were killed and 13 others wounded when suspected militants opened fire on their passing bus in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

A police officer says the bus was carrying more than 50 people on an annual pilgrimage to a Hindu cave shrine. He blamed the attack on Muslim militants who are fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir.

Monday's attack took place near the southern Anantnag town on the main highway linking the Indian-controlled Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The pilgrims were returning after paying obeisance at the shrine nestled in the Himalayas at a height of 13,500 feet when the attack occurred.

The attack came despite deployment of thousands of Indian army and paramilitary soldiers on the pilgrimage route.

The cave is covered with snow most times of the year except for a short period in summer when it is open for pilgrims. The Amarnath cave houses an ice stalagmite worshipped by Hindus as a symbol of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction.

Thousands of Hindus take part in the annual pilgrimage.

Muslim rebels fighting for decades against Indian rule in Kashmir accuse Hindu-majority India of using the pilgrimage as a political statement to bolster its claim on the disputed Himalayan region.

In the past, the pilgrimage has been targeted by the rebels who have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with neighbouring Pakistan since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the insurgents, a charge Islamabad denies. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan by a ceasefire line and the two countries have fought two wars over its control since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. Both claim Kashmir in entirety.

