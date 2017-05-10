Suspect in Stockholm truck attack had no serious mental disorder, report says

The suspect in the fatal truck attack in Stockholm last month was not mentally disturbed at the time of the incident, according to a medical report.

The forensic psychiatry report, handed over to Stockholm District Court, concluded that 39-year-old Uzbek man Rakhmat Akilov had no serious mental disorder.

His lawyer, Johan Eriksson, told Sweden's TT news agency that such a report "is done regularly in matters of a serious nature as is the case here".

Briton Chris Bevington, 41, was among those killed in the incident on April 7.

Akilov has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime for ramming the truck into a crowd on a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital.

His residency application in Sweden was rejected last year.

