Suicide bombing kills 50 at Nigerian mosque

The death toll has risen to 50 after a suicide bombing at a mosque in northern Nigeria during morning prayers, police have said.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar said they are "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospitals".

The teenage bomber detonated his device early today in Adamawa state as people were arriving for prayers, police said.

While there is no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on the Boko Haram extremist group.

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighbouring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.

Boko Haram has increasingly been using teenagers or young women as bombers, many of whom have been abducted.

Police said the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

Boko Haram has been blamed for more than 20,000 deaths during its nearly decade-old insurgency, which has spilled over into neighbouring countries and displaced millions of people, creating a vast humanitarian crisis.

