Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul

A suicide bomber has struck outside a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said more casualties are expected after Thursday's attack.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroo said one body was received at a local hospital, along with five wounded people.

Suicide Blast targeted Al Zahra Mosque, a famous place for Hazaras to attend religious events. 21 #Shias killed. #Kabul #ShiaGenocide — Farrukh Abbas (@Farrukh_Abbas12) June 15, 2017

#Afghanistan #Kabul - Suicide bomber blew himself up inside the kitchen of the mosque. — Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) June 15, 2017

Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset.

Mosques are typically crowded in the evening hours during the holy month.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have targeted Shiites in the past.

A truck bomb in Kabul on May 31 killed more than 150 people.

- PA