Suicide bomber kills at least 15 mourners at funeral

A suicide bomber has targeted the funeral of a local official in Afghanistan, killing at least 15 people, officials said.

The bomber set off his explosives vest in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province, as people gathered to mourn a former district chief, according to Noor Ahmad Habibi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Inamullah Miakhial, a spokesman for the local hospital, said the attack killed 15 people and wounded another 14.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an affiliate of the so-called 'Islamic State' group are both active in Nangarhar and routinely target security forces and local officials.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a bomb exploded in a crowded neighbourhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to General Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.

