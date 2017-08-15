Stuntwoman who died while filming on set of Deadpool 2 is named

Actor, Ryan Reynolds, has said he is "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" after a female stunt driver was killed on the set of his film Deadpool 2.

The stuntwoman who died has been identified as Joi Harris.

Harris was a professional road racer. She was participating in her first film as a stunt performer when the accident occurred.

Witnesses said the stunt was practiced many times before filming. Harris lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through a plate glass window during the last take. She was not wearing a helmet because her character does not wear one. The production of Deadpool 2 was immediately suspended.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the title character in the film, posted a message on Twitter, saying: "Today we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool.

"We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognise that nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

The actor, who was born in Vancouver, added: "My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world."

The first film was released in 2016 and the follow up is due to be released in 2018.