Stuntman from the Walking Dead dies after on-set fall

A stuntman on The Walking Dead has died from injuries suffered in a fall on the set of the hit television show, a coroner said.

Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk confirmed that 33-year-old John Bernecker died on Wednesday in a hospital in Atlanta.

Mr Bernecker fell earlier on Wednesday on the show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

Mr Hawk said he died from blunt force trauma and his death is considered accidental.

The Walking Dead, the gory AMC show based on a comic series chronicling the lives of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.