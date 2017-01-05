Students film stunning images of the Earth’s curvature using a weather balloon

A high-altitude weather balloon was sent to space to test pollution tracking systems but it also captured beautiful near-space images of the Earth.

Physics students from the University of Leicester filmed breathtaking clips of the stratosphere with a GoPro, 23.6 kilometres (14.6 miles) above the planet’s surface where ambient temperatures are around -56C.

While outer space begins at 100 kilometres (62 miles), the curvature of the Earth is visible from the altitudes reached by the balloon, which the students named Aether One.

In addition to taking photos, Aether One also tested the electronic control systems and tracking techniques for future pollution monitoring flights.

(University of Leicester)

Robert Peck, a student at the University of Leicester’s department of physics and astronomy, said: “We’ve proven the reliability of the payload electronics and tracking methods, the payload returned in perfect condition, that’s a lot to say for something that’s been to 23.6km and plunged back to earth at over 44.7m/s.

“The tracking also worked perfectly, we are indebted to the amateur radio community for helping us to set up the tracking equipment.”

The team is planning further tests on full sensor and advanced navigation systems.