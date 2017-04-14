Student body-slammed by US police officer: 'All my bones were shattered in my face'

A 22-year-old college student who was body slammed to the ground by US police has spoken to ABC Good Morning America about her ordeal.

Michealla Surat suffered injuries to her face and legs as well as a concussion, following the incident which occurred outside a Colorado bar on April 6.

The sorority girl was taken to the floor by an officer after she refused to leave the scene while her boyfriend was talking to police following a bar fight.

In the interview, Michaella insisted she had done nothing wrong, however police say the video of the incident which has been widely shared on social media 'lacks context.'

Fort Collins Police are investigating the incident. The officers involved were wearing body cams, however footage will not be released until a full report is concluded.

A lawyer, acting on behalf of Michealla, along with her family, insist no one deserves to be treated so violently.

The student is now facing charges for her actions on the night including third degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Michaella and her family have not taken legal action against the police department for the incident.