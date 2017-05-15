Strategic missile fired by North Korea in new test 'can carry nuclear warhead'

The strategic missile that North Korea tested over the weekend can carry a nuclear warhead, the country has said.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the missile fired on Sunday was a Hwasong-12 "capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead".

The South Korean, Japanese and US militaries said the missile flew for half an hour and reached an unusually high altitude before landing in the Sea of Japan. Tokyo says the flight pattern could indicate a new type of missile.

Japanese officials say the missile flew for about 30 minutes, travelling about 500 miles and reaching an altitude of 1,240 miles.