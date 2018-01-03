Storm Eleanor springs surprise on UK rail workers as trampolines blown onto tracks

People living next to railway lines in the UK are being urged to secure their outdoor belongings after two trampolines were blown on to tracks by Storm Eleanor.

The trampolines were discovered by train crews near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, last night.

Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail's London North Western route, said: "It is incredible to think that a trampoline could fly through the air on to the railway but here we have not one but two at the same location.

"This is an ongoing problem for us which poses an obvious safety hazard and inconvenience to passengers.

That awkward moment when you’ve stolen your neighbours trampoline unintentionally 🙈😬 #StormEleanor #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/bJ0YQjem4N — Bethan Pugh (@BethKate29) January 3, 2018

"We would appeal to people living by the railway to ensure items such as trampolines, gazebos, marquees and tents are tethered so they don't end up on the railway during high winds."

Network Rail staff shifted the trampolines off the track and tethered them for removal today.