'Stolen car' crashes into level crossing after failing to stop for British police

A car which was believed to be stolen has crashed into a level crossing after failing to stop for police in England.

Lincolnshire Police said a Vauxhall Corsa crashed into barriers and a building on the A158 in Langworth at around 2.30pm today.

The driver was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

Officers said the car was believed to have been stolen from a neighbouring county, and the collision did not involve a train, but the barriers and a house were damaged.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.