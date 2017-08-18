Steve Bannon 'leaving White House post'
18/08/2017 - 18:01:58Back to Donald Trump World Home
Key Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post, sources said.
More to follow.
18/08/2017 - 18:01:58Back to Donald Trump World Home
Key Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post, sources said.
More to follow.
Latest: Local media are reporting that the terrorists in Cambrils carried an axe and knives and were also wearing false explosives.
LATEST: At least 13 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.
A grandfather has made an emotional appeal for information about his seven-year-old grandson missing in yesterday's Barcelona attack.
The attack in Barcelona is the latest major terrorist outrage to hit Europe in recent years.
Cambrils, the Spanish coastal town which was the scene of the second terror attack, was also where the operational leader of the 9/11 atrocity met with one of the al-Qaida planners
A 38-year-old British man with Downs Syndrome is to get more than £10,000 compensation from a council after his wife was told to stop having sex with him.
Donald Trump has lashed out at members of his own party as his controversial response to white supremacist violence threatens to engulf his presidency.
A man caught in the panic of a second terrorist incident during yesterday's attacks in Spain described the scenes as like watching a "horror film".
Join the conversation - comment here