Steve Bannon 'accidentally' revealed a to-do list in photo with a rabbi

White House chief of staff and ex-Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been pictured in front of a list of pledges on a whiteboard.

Bannon met with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach as he visited the White House to discuss Israel Independence Day. After their meeting, the pair took a selfie, which the rabbi duly posted to Twitter.

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted a list of pledges on the whiteboard behind Boteach and Bannon, some with ticks against the items.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

With Steve Bannon and Debbie at the White House on #IsraelIndependenceDay2017. Thank u Steve for your love of Israel pic.twitter.com/xrU4nLUyYU — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

It took no time at all for the sleuths of Twitter to get to work transcribing the whiteboard text and commenting on its contents.

@RabbiShmuley @SteveBannon Sorry Rabbi...I was reading how we can't take in refugees and cancel funding to cities...what did you say again? pic.twitter.com/nNFPttbLvj — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 2, 2017

.@RabbiShmuley my fave part of the Torah is when G-d said "Thou shalt smile in front of a whiteboard bragging about turning away refugees." pic.twitter.com/yKHwNcX3Kd — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 3, 2017

love to imagine this whiteboard is their only copy of the plan for the next 4 years, someone pay a WH cleaner to go in 1 night & wipe it off https://t.co/EoC3yX3Pmm — Charlotte Graham (@lightyouonfire) May 2, 2017

Some were aggravated that ticks were against items that were not yet complete; for instance: “Suspend the Syrian refugee program” and “suspend immigration from terror-prone regions” – both of Donald Trump’s executive orders on this topic have been struck down by the courts.

There was also speculation about whether the ‘accident’ may not have been accidental after all.