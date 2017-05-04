Steve Bannon 'accidentally' revealed a to-do list in photo with a rabbi

White House chief of staff and ex-Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been pictured in front of a list of pledges on a whiteboard.

Bannon met with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach as he visited the White House to discuss Israel Independence Day. After their meeting, the pair took a selfie, which the rabbi duly posted to Twitter.

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted a list of pledges on the whiteboard behind Boteach and Bannon, some with ticks against the items.

It took no time at all for the sleuths of Twitter to get to work transcribing the whiteboard text and commenting on its contents.

Some were aggravated that ticks were against items that were not yet complete; for instance: “Suspend the Syrian refugee program” and “suspend immigration from terror-prone regions” – both of Donald Trump’s executive orders on this topic have been struck down by the courts.

There was also speculation about whether the ‘accident’ may not have been accidental after all.
