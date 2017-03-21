Stephen Hawking is casually planning a trip to space on Sir Richard Branson's spaceship

What is there left to do in this world when you’re Professor Stephen Hawking? Nothing apparently, so he’s headed for space.

The theoretical physicist and cosmologist says he is planning to travel into space on Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, as the entrepreneur has offered him shotgun.

Here’s the spaceship in question.

(Virgin Galactic/PA)

75-year-old Hawking said he had not expected to have the opportunity to experience space during his lifetime, “I said yes immediately.”

Discussing the meaning of happiness on Good Morning Britain, he said: “My three children have brought me great joy.

“And I can tell you what will make me happy, to travel in space.”