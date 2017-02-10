Stampede at football stadium kills 17, including children, in Angola

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Angola.

Angolan and Portuguese media said the accident happened today in the north-west town of Uige when hundreds of people rushed at one of the stadium gates, causing some to fall and be trampled underfoot.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says some of the dead are children.

Lusa and Angop, Angola's state-run news agency, are reporting a death toll of 17.

Angop says President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has instructed officials to assist the injured and to open an investigation.

