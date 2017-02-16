Spanish woman, 64, gives birth to healthy twins

A 64-year-old woman has given birth to healthy twins following her second successful pregnancy at an advanced age, a doctor in northern Spain said.

The babies delivered by caesarean section on Tuesday are "perfectly healthy", said Recoletas Hospital medical director Enrique Martin.

The twins are a boy who weighed 2.4kg (5.3lbs) and a girl who weighed 2.2kg (4.9lbs).

The mother had her first child aged 58, but her daughter has been in the custody of local authorities since 2014 because she did not attend school and was not properly cared for, according to the Diario de Burgos newspaper.

The Spanish woman became pregnant a second time after seeking in-vitro fertilisation in the United States.

She is being identified only by her initials, MIA.

AP