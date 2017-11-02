Spanish court asked to jail eight former Catalan government ministers

Spanish prosecutors have asked the National Court to jail eight ex-members of the sacked Catalan government.

The request came after nine ex-ministers were quizzed at the National Court on possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

The case stems from the Catalan parliament's declaration of the region's independence from Spain on October 27.

The court said the prosecutor proposed that jailing the eight may be avoided by paying bail. The judge has yet to decide on the request.

Carles Puigdemont

Sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-Cabinet members are in Belgium and ignored court summonses to appear on Thursday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court suspended until next week the questioning of six Catalan legislators under investigation for rebellion following the declaration of independence.

The six had been summonsed by two Madrid courts on Thursday and face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

They include regional parliament speaker and prominent pro-independence activist Carme Forcadell, and 14 ousted Catalan government ministers including Mr Puigdemont.

The Supreme Court said the hearing of the six regional parliament board members was postponed until November 9 following a request by their lawyers.

AP