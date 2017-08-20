Spain terror attacks: Who are the victims?

At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the terror attacks in Spain, with those affected hailing from all over the world.

Citizens of 34 countries were caught up in the atrocities, including England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, France and China.

Authorities have identified victims of the attack in Barcelona as British/Australian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Spanish/Argentine, Canadian, Belgian and American.

The victim of the second assault in Cambrils has been identified as a Spanish woman.

Here are the names of 12 of the victims. The names of a grandmother and granddaughter from Portugal have not been released.

Julian Cadman

The seven-year-old, a dual British-Australian national, became separated from his mother in the massacre on Las Ramblas.

Relatives appealed for information about his whereabouts in the aftermath of the attack on Facebook as fears for his safety grew, but his family confirmed his death on Sunday.

They described him as "so energetic, funny and cheeky", adding: "We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts."

Bruno Gulotta

The 35-year-old Italian was on holiday in Barcelona with his partner and two children when the attackers struck, according to an account given to La Repubblica.

Mr Gulotta was a marketing and sales manager at Tom's Hardware and is understood to have been a resident of Legnano, north-west of Milan.

Tom's Hardware announced his death on its website and paid tribute to Mr Gulotta, saying that everyone who came into contact with him was impressed with his kindness and professionalism.

Elke Vanbockrijck

The 44-year-old Belgian, from the town of Tongeren, is understood to have been on holiday in Barcelona with her husband and two sons.

Ms Vanbockrijck was described as very committed by the president of the KFC Heur Tongeren football team, who said she was at the club nearly every day with her sons, who are aged 10 and 14.

In a post on Facebook, the club passed on their condolences to her family, and described her as a caring mother.

Luca Russo

The 25-year-old Italian is believed to have been in the city with his girlfriend when the attack unfolded.

Mr Russo, from Bassano del Grappa in the province of Vicenza, northern Italy, was an engineering graduate, La Repubblica reported.

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted about both Mr Gulotta and Mr Russo, saying that Italy will gather tightly around their families.

Francisco Lopez Rodriguez

Spaniard Mr Rodriguez, 57, who is reported to be from Lanteira in Granada, died at the scene after being hit by the van in Las Ramblas, his niece said on Twitter.

Raquel Baron Lopez posted a series of tweets in the aftermath of the attack as the family desperately tried to find him, but confirmed news of his death on Friday.

It is believed Mr Rodriguez was walking with four other family members at the time of the attack, including three-year-old relative Javier Martinez, who was also killed.

Javier Martinez

The three-year-old, a grand-nephew of Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, was walking along Las Ramblas when the attackers hit.

Jared Tucker

Californian Jared Tucker, 42, has been confirmed as among those killed in the deadly truck attack, according to his father Daniel.

He told the New York Daily News: "We just got the text - Jared's body was identified at the morgue by his wife. It's just something we really just don't understand. I don't know what else to say."

The American was reportedly on an anniversary trip with his wife.

Pepita Codina

Spaniard Pepita Codina, 75, died in the attack, according to the mayor of Hipolit de Voltrega, a small town near Barcelona where she was from. Xavier Vilamala posted messages of condolence on Twitter and Instagram.

Sara Sanchez Crosas, who said she was her hairdresser, also posted about the news of her death on Facebook.

Ana Maria Suarez

Ana Maria Suarez was the sole fatality in the attack in the seaside resort of Cambrils.

The 61-year-old, from Zaragoza, north-east Spain, was with her husband and sister, who were both injured in the attack, according to Radio Television Espanola.

The Spanish royal family Twitter account confirmed her death, offering their thoughts to her family.

Ian Moore Wilson

Canadian Ian Moore Wilson has been confirmed as among those killed, according to his daughter Fiona, a staff sergeant at Vancouver Police Department.

In a statement released on the force's website, she said: "My dad's passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed."

Ms Wilson said her father was married to his wife Valerie for 53 years.

She paid tribute to those who assisted Mr Wilson in his final moments and to those who focused on her mother's urgent medical attention and aftercare in the wake of the attack.

Carmen Lopardo

Italian Carmen Lopardo was killed in the "vile terrorist attack in Barcelona", Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It has been reported that the 80-year-old had emigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was on holiday in Barcelona.

Silvina Alejandra Pereyra

The 40-year-old Argentine-Spanish dual citizen had lived in Barcelona for the last 10 years, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said.

Her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona.

AP