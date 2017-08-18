Spain terror attack victims identified

At least 14 people were killed in the terror attacks in Spain, and the names of the victims are beginning to emerge.

:: Bruno Gulotta

The 35-year-old Italian was on holiday in Barcelona with his partner and two children when the attackers struck, according to an account given to La Repubblica.

Mr Gulotta was a marketing and sales manager at Tom's Hardware and is understood to have been a resident of Legnano, north-west of Milan.

Tom's Hardware announced his death on its website and paid tribute to Mr Gulotta, saying that everyone who came into contact with him were impressed with his kindness and professionalism.