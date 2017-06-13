Spain sizzles as June temperatures rise above normal

Spain is hot and getting hotter as television images show packed beaches and tourists fanning themselves and seeking shelter wherever possible.

Spain's AEMET weather agency said 27 of the country's 50 provinces were being warned of abnormally high temperatures over the coming week.

Among the most affected is southwestern Badajoz with temperatures expected to hit 40C (104F) on Wednesday and continue rising.

Madrid was forecast to highs of 37C (98F) on Tuesday and rise to 39C (102F) this weekend. Southern Seville was to reach 36C (96F) on Tuesday but soar to 42C (107F) by Friday.

AEMET spokesman Ruben del Camp said maximum temperatures on Monday in many parts of the country were between 5C and 11C above normal.

AP