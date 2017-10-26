Spain senate backs government's proposal on Catalonia powers

A Spain senate commission has approved the government's proposal for taking over the running of the country's powerful Catalonia region to stop its push for independence.

The proposals drawn up by prime minister Mariano Rajoy's government include removing the Catalan government's regional leaders from office and curtailing the authority of the region's parliament.

The commission accepted an amendment from the opposition Socialists to apply the measures gradually and proportionately, depending on developments in Catalonia.

The full Senate chamber is set to debate and approve the proposals with further possible amendments on Friday.

Mr Rajoy's conservative Popular Party has an absolute majority in the chamber.

It will then be up to his government to decide which measures to implement and when.

AP