South Korean ex-president facing more bribery charges

Prosecutors in South Korea have levelled further bribery charges against the country’s ex-president, alleging she received official funds from her spy chiefs for personal purposes.



Park Geun-Hye was removed from office last March and is on trial on a broad range of corruption and other charges that could potentially see her jailed for life.



A Seoul prosecutors’ office official said on Thursday that the new charges accuse Park of receiving a total of 3.5 billion won of official funds from three of her spy chiefs.



She allegedly used the funds to pay maintenance fees for her private residence and her confidante’s boutique and to give incentives to her presidential aides.



AP