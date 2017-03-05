South Korea accuses North of firing projectile into ocean
05/03/2017
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off the North's east coast.
It was not immediately clear what was fired, but Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various ranges in recent months.
Leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for a nuclear and missile programme that can deter what he calls US and South Korean hostility towards the North.
The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington started massive joint military drills.
The South's Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made in the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province.
The area is the home of the North's Seohae Satellite Station, where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.
