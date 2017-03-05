South Korea accuses North of firing projectile into ocean

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off the North's east coast.

It was not immediately clear what was fired, but Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various ranges in recent months.

Leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for a nuclear and missile programme that can deter what he calls US and South Korean hostility towards the North.

A member of the North Korean army. File photo.

The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington started massive joint military drills.

The South's Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made in the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province.

The area is the home of the North's Seohae Satellite Station, where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.