South Carolina police officer demoted after sharing video mocking black people

A South Carolina police officer has been demoted to a civilian position after he shared a video which mocked black people.

Internal documents show that 38-year-old David Winslette was demoted from his position as a North Charleston patrolman to a community service officer, with a 10% pay cut, on March 2.

An investigation determined Mr Winslette, who is white, sent the private Facebook message in 2014.

When confronted by investigators, Mr Winslette said he did not recall sending the video and that he did not know what events he might have been referencing, but he did not deny sending the message.

North Charleston police would not discuss the case.

Charleston attorney Andy Savage said there is nothing in Mr Winslette's record to indicate he holds any racial hatred.