South African President, Jacob Zuma, survives no confidence vote

South Africa’s parliament have voted down a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma amid numerous allegations of corruption.

The president has now survived several such votes but this is the first to have been conducted by secret ballot.

This was the moment that it was announced that South Africa's President Jacob Zuma survived a no-confidence vote in the country's parliament pic.twitter.com/lHDRoj7gSU — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 8, 2017

The ruling African National Congress holds a majority of parliament seats, but the opposition sought the secret ballot in the hope that disgruntled party members would vote against the president without fear of retaliation.

Widespread frustration over Mr Zuma has hurt the ANC, the former liberation movement that has led South Africa since the end of white minority rule and the first all-race elections in 1994.

On Tuesday, former president Thabo Mbeki said ANC legislators must ask themselves if they have confidence in Mr Zuma when they go to vote, according to a video posted by a Nairobi-based journalist on Twitter.

"Those MPs must recall that they are the representatives of the people, and must therefore represent the people in terms of what they do this afternoon," Mr Mbeki told reporters.

The ANC holds a majority of the 400 parliament seats, and the party has repeatedly said its members will not support the opposition-led attempt to unseat the president.

- AP