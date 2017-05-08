South African police fire rubber bullets as housing protest turns to riot

South African police have fired rubber bullets at rioters in a poor Johannesburg neighbourhood.

The violence erupted in Eldorado Park when protesters, who are demanding housing and other government services, blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula said the protesters have the right to voice their grievances but said violence is unacceptable and property damage will not be tolerated.

The minister condemned reported attacks on journalists and urged media representatives to wear reflective clothing and drive in marked vehicles.

AP