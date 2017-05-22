South African hunter, who specialised in using hounds to hunt leopards, killed by elephant
A South African hunter has died after being trampled by an elephant in Zimbabwe.
Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park when he "unknowingly" walked into a herd of elephants on Friday, wildlife officials said.
Simukai Nyasha, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management authority, said Mr Botha, 51, was on a 10-day licensed hunt.
The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds.
On the company's website, Mr Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.
