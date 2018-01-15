South Africa summons US diplomat to explain Donald Trump comments

South Africa has summoned the United States’ senior diplomat in the capital Pretoria over President Donald Trump’s recent disparaging comments about African nations and Haiti.

Mr Trump has been accused of describing African nations as "shithole countries" during a meeting with US senators last week.

The US leader has denied making the statements, as well as dismissing accusations that he is racist.

South Africa’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it would call on the US Charge d’Affaires today to provide an opportunity "to explain the statement that African countries constitute ’shitholes’ from where migrants into the United States are undesirable".

The US embassy confirmed receipt of the South African government’s request and said that relations between South African and the US must be based on mutual respect.

- AP