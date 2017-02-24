Someone planted Trump-branded Russian flags at the Conservative Political Action Conference

No-one’s quite sure where they came from, but slightly familiar flags with Donald Trump’s name on them made their way into the Conservative Political Action Conference during the president’s speech.

People happily waved the flags – but what could they be?

Those pro-Trump flags at CPAC look a lot like Russian tricolors. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IdBnxx2QbG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 24, 2017

Ahh – that’s right. It’s the Russian flag – and people seemed pretty happy to wave them about.

Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/uf1ADMt6ZL — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 24, 2017

Flags just distributed at CPac. Russia anyone? pic.twitter.com/7SQ5N2U3ZO — Kylie Morris (@C4KylieM) February 24, 2017

Many thought it was a hilarious prank by whoever was responsible.

Well played, anonymous CPAC monkeywrencher. https://t.co/ZXElPROsKx — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 24, 2017

brilliant prank, whoever did this! https://t.co/NKFkmyks4V — Luther Lowe (@lutherlowe) February 24, 2017

What a way to troll the president.

But not everyone was sure it was a prank – what if someone was trying to promote Russia for real?

@TimAlberta Were they doing this ironically as a protest, or earnestly as pro-Russian conservatives? — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) February 24, 2017

@PeterHamby Are they pro-Trump flags or are they a winky protest of the Russia connections? — Kelly Ellis 👩🏽‍💻 (@justkelly_ok) February 24, 2017

As you can imagine, this wasn’t exactly what the organisers wanted, so as soon as they were spotted staff came round to confiscate the flags.

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017

Party poopers.

Meanwhile, the president’s speech to the leading conservative group was like a series of greatest hits from his campaign rallies. Everything from the wall to criticising the media and denouncing Hillary Clinton came up.

It doesn’t look like the small business of a contraband Russian flag put a dampener on the occasion.