Someone has invented a magical colour-changing hair dye and it's the future we've all been waiting for

A fashion company has created the world’s first hair dye that changes colour depending on the temperature and, frankly, our lives will never be the same again.

Fire is a state-of-the-art hair dye developed by The Unseen, a British company that explores innovative ways to combine the creativity of the fashion industry with scientific knowledge.

The dye can change from black to red (cold to hot) and there are other versions where it changes from black to white, silver to powder blue, black to yellow and blue to white.

According to Lauren Bowker, founder of The Unseen, the dye is safe but the product needs to be cleared before it hits the market.

She told Wired: “Because of how we’ve formulated the dye, we’re confident there will be no damage to the scalp and no significant effect on the hair fibres themselves (no more then typical semi-permanent dyes that is.)”

So how does it work?

The dye contains carbon-based molecules that alter their light absorption when the temperature changes.

Changes in temperature break down the chemical bond in the pigment itself.

However, the reaction is reversible so the colour can change from red to black and back to red again in a continuous cycle.

The product is made from thermochromic ink – a widely available ingredient used in toy manufacturing, product packaging and thermometers.

The company said it replaced the toxic ingredients from thermochromic ink with safe ones.

Bowker told Forbes: “These chemicals that would normally be irritants on their own can be prevented from causing a negative effect with a process called polymeric stabilisation, in which chain-like molecules (polymers) wrap around the irritant.”

At present, the company is looking for a commercial client which has the clout to license its technology.

The Unseen’s dye debuted at London Fashion Week but Bowker said her company’s creation would do more than just make a fashion statement.

She is keen for it to play a part in encouraging young women into science, as according to Women in Science and Engineering, only 21% of the STEM workforce in the UK today are women.