Some 73,000 Rohingya refugees, many with bullet wounds, have fled violence in Burma in seven days

A hospital near Bangladesh's southeastern border has treated dozens of Rohingya refugees who arrived with bullet wounds and broken bones after fleeing violence in western Burma.

The UN refugee agency said ethnic Rohingya Muslims are still streaming across the swampy border and had already filled the three existing refugee camps to capacity.

The UNHCR on Monday was counting some 73,000 new refugees in Bangladesh since violence erupted on August 25 in Burma's western Rakhine state.

Many of their needs including food and shelter were being provided by Rohingya who fled Burma years ago.

Meanwhile, Dr Shaheen Abdur Rahman Choudhury at the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital said 31 Rohingya men were being treated for bullet wounds and broken bones.

He described them as being "distressed and afraid".

AP