Somali pirates who seized oil tanker release it without conditions

Somali pirates who seized a Comoros-flagged oil tanker have released the ship without conditions, officials say.

Security official Ahmed Mohamed told reporters that the pirates have disembarked the ship, which is now heading to Bossaso port, the region's commercial hub.

He said the release occurred after negotiations by local elders and local officials with the pirates, who seized the tanker on Monday.

Naval forces and the pirates clashed earlier on Thursday.

The hijacking of the Comoros-flagged tanker Aris 13 was the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel off Somalia since 2012.

AP