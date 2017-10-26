Soldiers killed in Finnish train crash

A number of soldiers have reportedly been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency said that eight people were also injured in the crash and taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 53 miles south west of Helsinki, and to the capital.

Morgonen började med grymma nyheter från Raseborg. Främst känner jag sorg. — Jussi Niinistö (@jniinisto) October 26, 2017

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defence minister Jussi Niinisto tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief".

The military, police and rescue personnel have gathered at the scene.

More to follow.