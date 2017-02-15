So can heading a football actually give you dementia?

Scientists have reported the results of a study looking at the brains of retired footballers and concluded that there’s a link between heading the ball and dementia.

But what does that mean for football, and is heading actually dangerous?

What did their study actually find?

Heading the ball might put players at risk of dementia (Jon Buckle/PA)

The small study only looked at 14 retired players, and researchers from UCL and the University of Cardiff only did post-mortems on the six who had died with dementia.

Four of the six post-mortems showed they had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) while all showed signs of Alzheimer’s, which is a common form of dementia.

CTE is known to cause dementia and is already associated with contact sports such as boxing.

The rate of CTE detected in the footballers’ brains was greater than the 12% average found in the general population.

Are footballers in danger?

Old-style footballs may be more dangerous than modern ones (John Walton/PA)

From this study, we can’t say for sure.

These unnamed footballers (five professional and one long-term recreational player) had been playing for at least 25 years.

Back that far, players used heavy leather footballs which got even heavier when wet.

Should kids be heading footballs?

The scientists who ran the study make it clear that nobody needs to stop playing football.

Professor Huw Morris, of UCL, said: “Of course, any kind of physical activity will be associated with health risks and benefits and it is well established that playing sports can significantly improve physical and mental health.

“I think the risk is extremely low of playing recreational football.”

What now?

Jeff Astle (right), who died of a degenerative brain disease in 2002 aged 59 (PA)

More extensive research needs to be done to say anything about the dangers of headers with certainty.

The study was very small and we don’t know if the six men would have got Alzheimer’s anyway.

Footballers head the ball often, but colliding with other players is the biggest cause of major head injuries during games, according to Prof Morris.

The FA’s head of medicine, Dr Charlotte Cowie, said the sport’s governing body was “determined to support this research and is also committed to ensuring that any research process is independent, robust and thorough, so that when the results emerge, everyone in the game can be confident in its findings”.