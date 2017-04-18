Snap June election called in Britain - Here’s the political reaction

Here’s a selection of what is being said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election, saying his party would offer an "effective alternative" to the Tories.

Mr Corbyn said the Prime Minister’s surprise decision to call an election on June 8, almost three years earlier than the next scheduled ballot, would give the people the chance to vote for a government that will put the "majority first".

The Labour leader indicated that his MPs would support Mrs May’s demand for an early election, which will require the backing of two-thirds of all MPs.

He said: "I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

"Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a Government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

"In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain."

He said: "I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

"Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a Government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

"In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain."

I welcome the PM’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first pic.twitter.com/9P3X6A2Zpw — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) April 18, 2017

Liberal Democrat Party leader Tim Farron told voters "this is your chance to change the direction of your country" after the Prime Minister called an early vote on June 8.

The Lib Dems have consistently called for a second referendum on the final Brexit deal Mrs May achieves after negotiations with the European Union, and want to keep the UK in the European single market.

The Tories’ 2015 general election victory saw the party gain several formerly Lib Dem seats in the south-west of England.

Mr Farron said: "This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.

"If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit.

"If you want to keep Britain in the single market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority."

Now is your chance to elect Liberal Democrat MPs right across Britain. Help us, join today: https://t.co/UxdG6QNfgk #generalelection pic.twitter.com/qyzZetTxAx — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 18, 2017

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Theresa May was trying to impose a hard Brexit with the announcement of a snap general election, as she urged voters north of the border to "stand up for Scotland".

The First Minister accused the Prime Minister of using the surprise June 8 poll to seek to make the UK more right wing and "force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts".

Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: "The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let’s stand up for Scotland."

The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland. #GE17 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 18, 2017

Former British Tory party leader, David Cameron, has praised Theresa May’s "brave" decision to call a snap general election for June 8.

Mrs May is currently working to the mandate achieved by Mr Cameron, her predecessor as prime minister, in the 2015 general election, but will now try to gain support for her own programme for government.

Mr Cameron tweeted: "Brave - and right - decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates."

Mrs May replaced Mr Cameron as PM and Tory leader after he resigned following his failure to secure a Remain vote in last June’s EU referendum.

Brave - and right - decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @Conservatives — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 18, 2017

Andy Burnham, the Labour MP for Leigh who ran for leadership of the Labour Party in 2015, accused the Prime Minister and the Conservatives of putting the party’s interests "before the national interest".

Tory Party puts its own interests before the national interest. — Andy Burnham (@andyburnhammp) April 18, 2017

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, echoed Mr Burnham’s statement, saying: "So much for putting party before country".

So much for putting country before party — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 18, 2017

Douglas Carswell, who defected as a Conservative MP to Ukip in 2014 before quitting Ukip in March, said: "If you voted UKIP in 2015, it’s job done".

If you voted Ukip in 2015, it's job done — Douglas Carswell (@DouglasCarswell) April 18, 2017

Deputy leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Robertson, said: "Whatever happened to ’now is not the time’? UK General Election: 8th June. Straight choice in Scotland between @theSNP and Tories. #VoteSNP".

Whatever happened to 'now is not the time'? UK General Election: 8th June. Straight choice in Scotland between @theSNP and Tories. #VoteSNP — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) April 18, 2017

Stephen Crabb, who ran against Theresa May for leadership of the Conservative Party last year, tweeted his enthusiasm for the news, saying: "Sun is shining. Perfect moment for an election. Let’s go."

Sun is shining. Perfect moment for an election. Let's go. — Stephen Crabb (@scrabbmp) April 18, 2017

British Union leaders have said they hope the general election will be fought on issues facing workers, such as pay and job security.

GMB general secretary Tim Roache said: "It is right that an unelected Prime Minister goes to the polls, but this election cannot and should not be fought on soundbites and buzzwords.

"This election must be about the lives, hopes and worries of real people, not Westminster games.

"That means tackling insecure work, the housing crisis, a health and social care system close to breaking point and being clear about what the Government’s plan for Brexit means for each and every one of us."

Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the British National Union of Teachers, said: "This country must have a Government that will invest in education. We will press all parties to give commitments that if elected, they will invest and not cut education.

"Theresa May’s Government has taken decisions which mean 99% of schools are going to lose funding.

"Teachers and parents will lobby vociferously to put school and sixth form college funding at the heart of this general election."

mtf

- PA