Small plane's landing gear embedded in truck it clipped while landing

A truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down an Ohio road said he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out of his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.

No one was injured in the collision near Fremont airport and the pilot of the plane landed the aircraft on its belly.

Truck driver Russ Street pulled over at the airport, thinking he might have blown a tyre, and saw a small tyre sticking out of the top of his trailer.

State police said it is unclear why the plane was coming in low.

They said the pilot, 71-year-old John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive later.

AP