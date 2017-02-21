Small plane crashes into shopping centre near Melbourne, Australia

An official says a light plane, with five people aboard, has crashed into a shopping mall in the city of Melbourne.

The mall adjoins Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia.

The plane was reportedly chartered to fly golfers to King Island.

The four tourists were reportedly visiting from the U.S.

Seven News is reporting the pilot was experienced and aged in his 60s.

The plane's engine is believed to have failed, and the pilot put in two mayday calls before crashing.