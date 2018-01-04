Sleeper cars derail on Amtrak train carrying 311 passengers

Three carriages of an Amtrak train carrying more than 300 people from Miami to New York derailed in snowy Georgia, but no injuries were reported, the company said.



Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said the Silver Meteor train No 98 was backing slowly into Savannah station at about 10pm local time on Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed.



"All three cars - a baggage car and two sleeper cars - are fully upright," Mr Abrams told the Associated Press.







He said there were 311 passengers on board, in addition to crew, but he had no reports of anyone being hurt.



Mr Abrams said the main train was expected to continue its journey north though some of the sleeping car passengers had to be transferred to a different train.



He did not say what had caused the three-car derailment, and the statement also gave no indication whether the brutal winter storm that coated Savannah with a rare snowfall on Wednesday was a factor.



The National Weather Service said Savannah’s first measurable snowfall since February 2010 was recorded on Wednesday in the normally balmy Southern City at 1.2in (3cm). It was the first snow in Savannah that exceeded 1in (2.5cms) in 28 years.



Passenger Joel Potischman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he boarded the train early in the day in Delray Beach, Florida, to head home to Brooklyn, New York. He said the train was making its way amid the winter storm to Savannah at the time.



Mike Zevon, another passenger, told the newspaper that it was the last three cars which had derailed.



Mr Abrams’ statement did not elaborate on the affected carriages or how many cars were in the formation.



AP