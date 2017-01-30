Sixth person dead after car drives through crowd in Melbourne

A sixth person has died 10 days after a car was driven through a lunchtime crowd in Melbourne.

The 33-year-old woman died in hospital last night after the January 20 incident.

Nine victims remain in hospital after a stolen car caused havoc in the centre of Australia's second-biggest city.

One of the patients is in a critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver, who is understood to have had a history of mental health and drug issues, has been charged with five counts of murder and faces a life sentence if convicted.

Police said he has more charges pending.