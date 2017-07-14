Six tourists stabbed in attack at Red Sea resort in Egypt

Six tourists have been wounded by a man with a knife in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, according to Egypt's Interior Ministry.

The ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings on Friday.

It said the initial investigation showed the man got into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and attacked the tourists, of various nationalities.

The motive for the attack is not known.

The ministry said the tourists were rushed to a local hospital. It gave no further details and did not provide the nationalities of the victims.