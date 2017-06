Six taken to hospital after car crashes into pedestrians in Newcastle

Six people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed in to pedestrians outside a sports centre in Newcastle, the ambulance service has said.

A spokesman said three children and three adults are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary for injuries sustained in the collision, which police said is not believed to be terror-related.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened outside Westgate Sports Centre at around 9.14am.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received our first 999 call at 9.15 this morning to report a car that had mounted the kerb.

"We have taken six people to hospital, they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, three children and three adults."

Police earlier confirmed five casualties.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "On Sunday June 25, at approximately 9.14am, Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne.

"Police inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.

"Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who is currently in police custody."

Emergency services sent to the scene included six ambulances, two paramedic rapid response vehicles, the air ambulance, three ambulance officers, four hazardous area response team vehicles and two paramedic trauma cars.

The ambulance service spokesman said the first ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes of the first 999 call.