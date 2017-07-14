Six runners injured in final Pamplona bull run

Six people were injured in the last bull run of Spain's San Fermin Festival, but no gorings were reported, medical officials said.

The run in the northern city of Pamplona was the fastest this year.

Bulls from Seville's Miura cattle ranch completed the 930-yard (850m) course through the narrow, cobbled streets in two minutes 10 seconds.

Picture: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Navarra hospital doctor Jon Arizeta said on Friday that one of the six injured runners suffered serious wounds to the head and back. Others were also hurt in the head and face. At least one had a broken arm.

Most people are injured in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.

This year, seven people have been gored in the nine-day fiesta popularised by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway's novel The Sun Also Rises.

Picture: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

AP